Vanuatu Tourism Department donates water tanks to rural tourism operators

The department is taking advantage of the quiet period to provide the water tanks while the borders remain closed to tourists.

Acting Principal Investment Officer Mark Kalotap and Principal Outer Islands Officer Janet Samuel said, “It is important for the tourism operators to be assisted and address areas that need to be addressed, so that when boarders re-open, we are ready to welcome visitors with improved service”.

The water tanks are being provided under the Tourism Support Programme.

Insufficient safe drinking water is a problem area that has been highlighted in surveys undertaken by the Department of Tourism.

The President of Nguna and Pele Tourism association, Pastor Solomon Sisi was overwhelmed with the unexpected assistance.

He said, “The water tanks will not only benefit the bungalows, but also the community at large.

“I want to thank the Department of Tourism for giving us hope during this difficult time due to COVID-19, Cyclone Harold which has hit our Northern Provinces colleagues, and we are also expecting an upcoming dry season according to the Meteorology Department,” Pastor Sisi said.

Photo supplied Caption: Staff of the Department of Tourism with the water tanks