Vanuatu uses local produce for cyclone relief

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported more than 5000 people in about 1400 households received the supplies last week to conclude Malampa province's first push of cyclone relief.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu's Food Security and Agriculture Cluster has procured over 100 tonnes of locally grown root crops for the second push of relief supplies to the country's north.

The crops were mostly grown in central and southern islands from planting material distributed to aid their recovery from 2015's Cyclone Pam.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's Root Crop Specialist, Tari Molisale, said this focus on food security had resulted in large amount of yams being grown.

"The huge quantity of root crops produced by Tanna, Erromango, Efate, Shepherd group of islands, Malekula, Paama and Ambrym demonstrates that Vanuatu is a resilient country," Mr Molisale said.