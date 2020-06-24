Vanuatu Widow’s Association reviews its projects and constitution

Because of the COVID-19 threats, the VWA had revised its public fundraising activities to create a website [www.vanuatuwidowsassociation.com] to widely disseminate its training materials and videos, membership registration forms and its research report for Mama Widows to read and have access to.

The purpose of the website is to also make a public appeal to Ni-Vanuatu citizens who have mothers, who are Mama Widows to recognize the plight of Mama Widows and donate funds to the association to support its work in serving this marginalized group in Vanuatu.

The VWA has two last activities to carry out in its project, which is a review of its national constitution and a live streaming programme.

The International Widows’ Day celebrations (which will be live-streamed) has been postponed to coincide with the review of the VWA national constitution on Friday, 10 July at Mele Village, Efate.

The programme will start with a church service at 9am followed by a speech from the President of the VWA, with lunch being provided for all before the participants embark on the review of their national constitution.

The last IWD celebrations, which was held in Mele Village took place in June 2017.

The VWA will be contacting its 150 registered members to participate in the events.

Other Mama Widows who have not yet registered with the VWA are being invited to participate in the above events and also register either in person or through the VWA website.

Photo supplied Caption: VWA President, Dr Andrina KL Thomas with some members.