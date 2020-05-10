Vanuatu workers desperate to get home

Some of the men's families have lost shelter and crops yet received no aid, says Central Organics owner Maree Denniston. She's set up a Givealittle page to help them get essential services.

For over a decade, 20 ni-Vanuatu RSE workers have spent seven months of the year harvesting apple and cherries at Maree and Chris Denniston's Central Otago orchard.

Fifteen of them are from the northern islands worst hit by Cyclone Harold last month.

Now although Maree and Chris don't have any further orchard work for the men, it's unclear how and when they'll be able to get home.

It was terrible for the Vanuatuans watching the cyclone hit and communication was down so they couldn't speak to their families, Maree tells Sally Round.

For some time after the cyclone, the men weren't able to send any money home because of damage to the Western Union building on Santo Island.

"One worker, in particular, was in tears telling me how his family only had a bag and a half of rice left. And the trees around them that they use for coconuts, bananas and everything else were flattened. Their houses were gone. They use coconut leaves for roofing so they couldn't even salvage these to put a shelter together."