Vanuatu Youth MPs encouraged to join political parties

The Speaker of Parliament, Gracia Shadrack, Deputy Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau and the Leader of Opposition Ralph Regenvanu stressed how the Youth MPs were matured in political discussions during the 1-day session on 29 July.

They encouraged the youth MPS to pick which political party that suits them and start working on becoming an elected Member of Parliament.

The youth parliamentary session last week showed how the 52 Youth MPs studied Bills, presentation by the government side and how both houses debated them for the good of the nation.

According the Speaker Shadrack, the youth parliament will become an annual event.

The programme is funded by the Governments of Vanuatu, Japan, New Zealand and the United Nations Development Programme.