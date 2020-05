The complaint was submitted on Friday and it alleges Mr Leingkon breached civil aviation rules when he boarded an aircraft drunk and harassed the female pilot.

The pilot turned the plane around and it landed at Pekoa airport in Santo, just a few minutes after taking off.

The plane had been chartered especially for the minister after he had missed an earlier flight.

Mr Leingkon was part of a government delegation visiting cyclone-devastated areas in the northern islands.