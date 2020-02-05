Vanuatu's caretaker PM facing perjury charge - report

The Daily Post reports the defendants will appear before court on 25 February.

Their names have not been revealed, but the defendants face charges relating to corruption and bribery, aiding and abetting, conflict of interest and perjury.

Prime Minister Charlot Salwai is reported by the Daily Post to be one of the defendants, facing a charge of perjury.

The charges largely stem from a controversial move by the government to introduce parliamentary secretaries - paid government positions that the Supreme Court last year ruled 'void and of no effect.'