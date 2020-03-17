Vanuatu's general election campaigning ends

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports campaigning ended yesterday prior to Thursday's vote.

On Monday, police asked local media to advise the public that all campaign posters had to be removed.

It is also now illegal to spread awareness about political parties or candidates, including on social media.

However, the Director of Electoral Office Joe Iati said campaign material posted before midnight Monday could remain online.

Superintendent Namen Kali said anyone caught campaigning would be charged with an electoral offence.

He said all candidates and their supporters adhered to the rules of the campaign period, resulting in zero campaign incidents.