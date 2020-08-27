Vila Mayor Tetea wants space for Southern Ward

Eric Puyo Festa Maau Tetea said, “We plan to create a recreational center for our people in Southern Ward but all land spaces are occupied and we are now forced to ask the Department of Local Authorities request the government acquire land for use by our people.”

Port Vila City Town Clerk Peter Sakita has written to the Department of Local Authorities (DLA) requesting the government to use the Compulsory Acquisition Act to acquire a vacant lease along the side of the road that leads to Rene Ah Pow’s residence by the sea coast at Namba Tri.

“It’s in the best interest of the Council that suitable land within Port Vila are acquired as absence of prior planning in Port Vila has disadvantaged the residences to empty land spaces where children’s amenities could be build and where community activities can take place,” Sakita said in his letter.

The land, which the Port Vila City wishes to acquire is 1,325 meters square.

Meanwhile, the Port Vila City Council will hold its First Full Council meeting tomorrow (Friday) and will possibly make a decision about Port Vila’s new cemetery.

The meeting could also pass the much awaited 2020 by-laws to raise revenue for the council when addressing health and hygiene issues like in the Kava Bar By-Law.

Photo supplied Caption: Lord Mayor, Eric Puyo-Festa Maau Tetea (left) and Town Planning Manager, Mandes Tangaras at the site which the city council is keen to acquire to accommodate its Southern Ward citizens.