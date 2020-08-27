VNPF to introduce Member’s insurance support scheme

In a statement, VNPF General Manager Parmod Achary, said the Members Insurance Support Scheme is an in initiative that will be managed and implemented by VNPF with support from the Board.

VNPF is introducing this scheme to provide assistance for all members to access quality health service through the introduction of a Member Insurance Support Scheme for all Vanuatu citizens.

VNPF’s purpose of having the member insurance scheme, is to provide the best health service locally via private hospitals established to improve health care for VNPF members across the country.

VNPF will be working with the private hospital services operating locally to provide health care service to members.

The medical scheme is designed to provide coverage for Corporate Groups and Individual Clients to meet their needs and insure their families or single members.