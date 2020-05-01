Volcanic activity at Vanuatu’s Yasur decreases

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

According to VMGD, new observations on the ground suggest that the Yasur volcanic activity emits plumes of volcanic gases and/or ash.

With this current activity with presence of volcanic gases and/or volcanic ash around the summit crater, the danger zone remains at 600 meter around the volcanic cone.

“Analysis of the latest Yasur seismic data from the volcano monitoring system confirms that the increased in activity of Yasur in March 2020 has now decreased in the level of major unrest.

The activity consists of ongoing explosions with gas plumes and/or volcanic ash.

Some explosions remains intensified and volcanic projectiles or bombs may fall in and/or around the summit crater”.

The Yasur Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) has been at the Level 2 since 18 October 2016.

Yasur is well known and most frequently visited of the Vanuatu volcanoes.

It has been in more-or-less continuous Strombolian activity since Captain Cook observed ash eruptions in 1774.

The VMGD is advising all tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, people from Tanna Island and general public that with this current activity and the presence of volcanic gases and/or ash plumes around the crater, the danger zone remains at 600 metres around the volcanic cone.

With this current level of activity, villages located close to the volcano may continue to expect volcanic gases and/or ash falls impact, especially those exposed to wind direction.

Photo supplied Caption: Yasur volcano Tanna island