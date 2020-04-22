Woman remanded after allegedly stabbing a man to death in Vanuatu

According to Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Unit, Donald James, the woman allegedly stabbed the man on his chest following an argument.

It alleged the suspect and the deceased were intoxicated at the time.

The woman was remanded on Sunday afternoon and an investigation into the case is ongoing, he said.

Acting Superintendent of Vila Central Hospital, Tony Harry confirmed that the body of the deceased is kept at the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

The physical examination will determine the cause of his death, he added.