World Vision helping communities prepare for cyclone season

New Zealand's atmospheric science agency NIWA is predicting nine to 12 tropical cyclones in the Southwest Pacific basin by the end of April 2020.

Vanuatu is the region's most vulnerable country to cyclone.

World Vision's Vanuatu-based programme quality manager Chloe Morrison said the agency was working with villages to better prepare for and respond to disaster.

They were promoting a range of techniques to help protect livelihoods, including food security strategies.

"We have a project on Tanna Island, which is working with local communities and families, to re-engage in what were traditional food preservation practices that were used many years ago that allowed families to store food during times of disaster.

"And then after disaster they still had access to food in the immediate aftermath."

Helping with access to finance was another priority, she said.

"Supporting families to have access to savings and capital after a cyclone or a disaster so that they're able to self-recover and respond as well."