Young farmers course at Vanuatu training centre shows positive signs

“We want to see some changes, gradually we want to inspire young people’s interest to invest in agriculture.

“We want to encourage young people to till their land and see agriculture as a business in their lives, providing employment to improve their livelihood in the future,” he said.

A team of DARD officials visited the centre at Nalifukai Vanua in East Malo recently.

The visit is in line with DARD’s initiative to encouraging collaborations with private sectors and Non- Government Organisations (NGOs) to work together to implement government policies, strategies and business plan under agriculture department through a partnership service agreement contract. .

“This is to encourage a better relationships and partnership with private sectors, or training centres like Vaiduhu, even churches who without doubt perform some very important functions and duties that are noted by the Government of Vanuatu through DARD,” Mr Ravo said.

“This visit aims to gather information to see how DARD could work with VVTC through projects opportunities and programmes through a partnership service agreement that the two institutions could collaborate on.

“DARD’s 2020 Business Plan included a list of crops with their targets that we have to achieve before the end of this year. The government provides financial support in order to reach those targets.

“The government depends on private sectors, schools and church to assist DARD to achieve its national targets in particular production of food and cash crops.

VVTC was established in 1999 with the introduction of courses like Building construction, Tourism and Business.

Since 2017, a new course referred to as Young Farmers Development was inserted and accredited courses delivered include Certificate one in Agriculture and Certificate two in building construction.

Moli Henry who is the founder of the training centre said “The main purpose of setting up VVTC was to provide an opportunity for young people on Malo who do not undergo formal education and are in the communities to gain training that will assist them in their living.

“Our main focus now is building construction and agriculture, embracing the Fijian Tutu concept where young people are trained in farming as business and returned to their communities to apply what they have learned periodically throughout the course of training.

VVTC Manager, Rexon Moli, said “Our pathway for young people enrolled in Certificate two (Building and construction) is that after having achieved their certificate, it will give them the opportunity for direct entry to Vanuatu Institute of Technology should they wish to further their studies and for those enrolled in Certificate one in Agriculture, will require that they go through Matahi Rural Training Centre next before entering Vanuatu Agriculture College.

“The aim of the Fijian Tutu programme is to develop young people in agriculture and help them build their financial support while still in training to equip them financially as they return to their communities to improve their livelihood.

Bani Timbaci, trainer of young farmers’ development course said that under the Tutu programme, land is divided to allocate space for the young people to grow crops as required under the young farmers development course for practical applications.

Photo supplied Caption: DARD Team and Nalifukai Vanua community- Vaiduhu Vocational Training Centre