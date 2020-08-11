Youth Parliament session receives positive feedbacks

The event was one of the independence celebration features that captured the attention of the public.

The full day session was televised live by the Television blong Vanuatu (TBV) and attracted viewers of every age group, on the 29 July 2020, a day before the flag raising ceremony on the 30 July 2020.

The session had many positive feedbacks from the public. Some of the comments were:

“The government should make that young woman Speaker become the real Speaker.”

“They look real and they talk real politics down there, we should elect them MPs.”

“That Youth and Sports Minister lady is she a real and youth sports minister now.”

The 52 MPs comprised of 26 males, 26 females and a female Speaker of Parliament.

The Youth Parliament was arranged to address Gender Equality and Youth Empowerment.

The programme is an initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Vanuatu National Parliamentary Secretariat.