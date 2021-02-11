Air New Zealand gives more time to use travel credits

The airline today announced that anyone who currently has fares in credit will have until the end of June 2022 to make a new booking using their credit.

Travellers will have until June 2023 to take any rebooked travel, instead of having to complete it by the end of 2022.

Air New Zealand chief of customer and sales Leanne Geraghty said in a statement that the airline wanted to give more time for people who may want to travel beyond the Pacific or Australia.

She said the airline's domestic network is now running at 80 percent of its pre-Covid-19 capacity.

The airline's change fees will come into effect again on 1 April this year.

But until the end of March, travellers will not have to fork out for change fees for flights affected by Covid-19.