Digicel delivers life changing high speed internet services to the people of the Pacific

Using a Free Space Optical Communication (FSOC) link for the first time, Digicel will deliver high-speed internet to remote regions using equipment that’s easy to transport and install, even at sites located around forests or near large bodies of water.

Digicel Regional Pacific CEO, Shally Jannif, said; “We are delighted to be first to market with a solution that is more cost-effective than fiber optics which can be complex and very expensive to deploy. Our solution is easier to install, anywhere and everywhere, even in remote difficult to access areas. Our main aim is to give rural areas the same quality connection enjoyed by users in urban centers.”

She continues; “Data is king and the lifeblood of Pacific people, with the recent pandemic sparking a dramatic shift in how our customers work, learn, and stay connected with family and friends so delivering a fast and affordable internet solution was super important for us. The key to bridging the digital divide is to find new ways to deliver affordable high-speed internet connectivity so that no one is left behind.”

Digicel Regional Chief Technical Officer, Mudassar Latif, said, “In Fiji, we have successfully trialled a line of sight technology to wirelessly transmit video, voice and data at high speeds of up to 20 Gbps covering a distance of up to 20 kilometres between each terminal when the terrain allows.”

He added that this solution will be an alternative for higher capacity backhaul demand that cannot be fulfilled via standard microwave links and where physical fibre deployment cost is just too high. This will assist corporate customers who require higher internet speeds and will support Digicel in augmenting capacity at link sites with improved services for all prepaid and business customers.

“We look forward to delivering light-speed internet to bring the educational, business, and communication benefits of connectivity to customers in the Pacific,” added Mudassar.

Photo supplied Caption: Digicel Fiji’s Technical Field Team Leader, Yogesh Chandra installing Free Space Optical Communication hardware at the Digicel tower in Khalsa Road.