Digicel Pacific receives CISCO GOLD Partner Certification

This rare certification puts Digicel in an elite national group and validates its expertise and capabilities to serve major markets in the Pacific.

Digicel’s Regional CEO – Pacific, Shally Jannif, said; “We are proud to display our Cisco Gold Certified badge at every opportunity. It sets an immediate standard with customers and our team consistently uses their certification skills to exceed customer expectations for install, delivery, and support every day.”

Cisco requires that GOLD Certified Partners demonstrate the broadest range of expertise across enterprise architectures, including Networking, Security, Collaboration, Data Center Virtualization and SP Technology. GOLD Certified Partners must also possess the deepest level of Cisco Lifecycle Services expertise and demonstrate a measurably high level of customer satisfaction.

"This recognition is the result of significant work and collaboration of Digicel team members and demonstrates Digicel’s ability to provide specialized expertise and scaled solutions to a variety of customers," commented Ms. Jannif.

To achieve this status, Digicel underwent an extensive audit process of compliance, personnel, and resource specialization with highest Cisco Certification requirement to demonstrate its ability to sell, implement and support leading technology solutions.