 

Milestone in Pacific tourism post-Covid

BY: Loop Pacific
10:39, April 13, 2022
The South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has announced a partnership between various tourism organisations representing Small Island Developing States (SIDs).

The organisation's CEO Christopher Cocker announced the partnership at the SIDs Global Business Network Forum in Palau.

Mr Cocker said it's a working group that can share best practices and information, which are important for Pacific nations considering opening their borders.

"To me it's a milestone because moving forward in terms of Covid recovery, no man's an island, we need to collaborate. And I've heard this week of how vital strategic partnerships are."

Cocker said the SIDs tourism sector faces a number of unique challenges right now because of the pandemic.

 

