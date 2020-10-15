New Advanced Online Workshop for Pacific Tourism Operators

While the advanced workshops follow the success of the Introductory Digital Tourism initiative, they remain free of charge and are available to the anyone in the tourism sector across the Pacific region.

PTI Australia is working to increase the digital capacity of the Pacific tourism operators with the aim of driving local economic development across the sector, especially in the wake of COVID-19 and to ensure operators are in the best position when international borders reopen.

Onorina Fugawai, PTI Australia Tourism and Investment Project Officer emphasised the importance of providing operators with practical steps to enhance their digital presence, especially as the world starts to plan post-pandemic holiday destinations.

“With the onset of Covid-19 and the global tourism sector on effective ‘pause’ for the time being, we are focussed on equipping tourism operators in the Pacific region with world-class skills, technology and marketing tactics in preparation of borders re-opening. This series was designed off the back of wonderful feedback from our Introductory series participants, where they indicated there was an eagerness to continue gaining advanced digital marketing skills and knowledge.”

Yesterday’s session, led by Tom Nguyen the Managing Director of Syndacast, a performance marketing company that works with hotel brands such as Accor, IHG, Six Senses and Banyan Tree unpacked search engine optimisation, keywords and social media advertising to effectively use to marketing channels to promote your property.

The 90-minute online session hosted participants from all across the Pacific region, including the Solomon Islands, PNG, Vanuatu, Fiji and the Federated States of Micronesia. Feedback has been extremely positive with participants noting the workshop had helped to demystify search engine optimisation (SEO).

“The presentation was great, and I found it really helpful specifically because of the tools that he shared. It helped me familiarise with the terms and the key concepts of online marketing. I did really learn a lot and I am keeping the presentation for further use later on.” Nely Mori, Sales and Marketing Officer of Chuuk Visitors Bureau, Federated States of Micronesia.

The next session is Wednesday 21st of October will explore Content Marketing with Counterpoint’s Katie Smith, a marketing and customer experience professional with two decades of experience spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Caribbean.

To register head to Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pacific-trade-invest-australia-30704384636

Founded in 1979, PTI Australia is an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat. Funded by the Australian Government, it facilitates trade and investment in the Pacific Islands.