New Chairman appointed to Reserve Bank of Vanuatu Board

Minister Finance and Economic Management, Johnny Koanapo announced Kausiama’s appointment which is effective from 20 January 2021.

Mr Kausiama is no stranger to RBV having served as Governor from 1998 to 2003.

He succeeds August Letlet as Chairman of the Reserve Bank Board.

Mr Letlet is the Director General of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management.

He also served as Chairman of RBV following his appointment by Minister Koanapo on 4 September 2020.

Photo file Caption: Reserve Bank of Vanuatu