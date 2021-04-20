NZME censured and fined $100,000, for breaching NZX listing rules

The media company was fined $80,000 for releasing incomplete, and therefore misleading, information on May 11 last year about its proposal to buy rival publisher Stuff Limited, according to a statement from the Markets Disciplinary Tribunal, the independent body that determines whether NZX listing rules have been breached.

Stuff publishes Stuff, The Domion Post, The Press and The Sunday Star-Times.

NZME released a statement to the market at 9.31am on May 11 confirming it had made an offer to acquire Stuff from Australian publisher Nine, that an exclusivity period was in place, and that it had written to the Government seeking urgent legislation to allow it to proceed by the end of May.

The statement did not disclose that Nine had on May 7 told NZME in confidence that it had received a rival offer to acquire Stuff for $1 which did not raise competition concerns and would be completed by the end of May.

On May 8, Nine said it was terminating further engagement with NZME because it did not consider it was realistic for NZME to complete the deal by the end of May.

Following NZME’s initial announcement to the market on May 11, Nine released a statement to the ASX at 10.52am saying it had notified NZME that it had “terminated further engagement” with it.

NZME responded with a follow-up announcement at 12.11pm that it considered it was still in “a binding exclusive negotiation period” with Nine and did not accept that the agreement had been validly terminated.

The Tribunal found there was a lack of balance in the announcements.

“The announcements were incomplete and had the potential to mislead the market because they gave the impression that (NZME’s) acquisition of Stuff was still progressing and subject only to overcoming the competition obstacle,” the Tribunal said.

NZME’s share price rose 14 per cent to close at 24.5 cents following the announcements, which was likely to have reflected optimism about the prospects for NZME’s acquisition of Stuff in circumstances where the market had not been fully informed, the Tribunal said.

NZME did not act promptly to prevent the development or subsistence of a false market, the Tribunal said.

The Tribunal said it did not accept NZX’s view that NZME should have announced that Nine had a competing proposal, given it could not confirm the veracity of the rival offer, the information was given in confidence and was incomplete.

“However, in the circumstances of the competing proposal, the deadline given by Nine for any sale to be completed and the Commerce Commission’s processes, the prospect of a successful purchase being able to be completed should not have been presented so optimistically,” the Tribunal said.

The Tribunal noted that NZME had relied on legal advice regarding its exclusivity period with Nine, but said the decision on what should be released to the market was of a commercial nature and ultimately directors had to exercise their own judgment.

NZME did not benefit financially from the breaches it said.

Separately, the media company was also fined $20,000 for breaching listing rules when it failed to disclose the resignation of former chairman Peter Cullinane on June 11 last year “promptly and without delay”.

Cullinane had been up for re-election to the NZME board at its annual meeting on June 11 but resigned on the morning of the meeting when it became clear he didn’t have enough shareholder support. Cullinane’s resignation was received at 11.36am but the board did not release an announcement to the market until 2.44pm, 16 minutes before the meeting was due to start.

After receiving the resignation, the board took legal advice on its disclosure obligations, met to discuss the letter and its implications, and sent a draft statement to Cullinane seeking his comments.

Following an investigation, NZX found Cullinane’s resignation was “material information” because it related to the chairman, and the circumstances were sudden and unexpected. NZX concluded NZME had breached its obligations by failing to release the information promptly and without delay.

The Tribunal noted that there was no evidence of any impact on the market and investors, and ordered NZME to pay $20,000 to the NZX Discipline Fund.

NZME accepted the findings, and that penalties should be imposed by the Tribunal for the breaches. NZME also agreed to pay costs incurred by Tribunal and NZX.

Shares in NZME were unchanged at 82c in midday trading on the NZX.