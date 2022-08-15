Pacific flavours to showcase at top Australian trade show

As part of Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia’s ‘Pacific Showcase’ stand, the eight producers selected to partake in the exhibition include Vanuatu’s Tanna Coffee, Fiji’s Green Gold Kava and Pacific Premium, Solomon Islands’ NiuLife, SolTuna and Solomons Gold, Samoa’s Living Koko and Niue’s Niue Vanilla.

Jeremy Grennell, PTI Australia’s General Manager of Exports, said that with over 25,000 expected visitors, the trade show provides great opportunities for Pacific businesses to increase their brand awareness and forge direct buyer connections in the Australian market.

“These products illustrate the diversity of premium food and beverage products coming out of the Pacific. The Fine Food Australia trade show presents a great opportunity for our Pacific exporters to engage with buyers in a one-on-one environment, allowing them to really share the story behind their products and gain further access into international markets.”

Attracting over 1,000 exhibitors, the trade show alternates between Sydney and Melbourne each September, displaying a range of new and innovative products from both Australia and over forty-five international countries. In addition to this, the event also features live demonstrations, masterclasses and industry recognised competitions.

Clive Carroll, Founder and Managing Director of Solomons Gold, says his team are very much looking forward to showcasing their organic Solomon Island grown cacao products at the annual event.

“For over a decade our cacao social enterprise has been assisting Solomon Islands cacao growers to produce one of the world’s purest forms of single origin cacao whilst also improving the community’s standard of living. It is these communities that remain at the very heart of our passion for chocolate.

“We are excited to present our retail and foodservice vegan chocolate and cacao products at Fine Foods and to shine a spotlight on what we believe to be some of the finest cacao in the world, sourced from our own Pacific region.”

The exhibition will be held from September 5 – 8 this year.

This will be the ninth year Pacific Trade Invest Australia has facilitated the Pacific Showcase at the Fine Food Australia trade exhibition.

Photo supplied PTI Caption: Pacific Showcase at the Fine Food Australia trade exhibition in 2018