Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat appoints its Trade Commissioner in New Zealand

Glynis Miller, a Fiji national, was appointed following a recruitment drive in November 2020.

The formal announcement was made this week by Secretary General Dame Meg Taylor to Forum Member countries and regional stakeholders.

Trade Commissioner Miller has been acting in the role since October 2019 and took up the acting position in Aotearoa New Zealand a month later.

Trade Commissioner Miller is not new to the region, having decades of experience promoting and strengthening trade ties in the Blue Pacific region and internationally.

Before taking up the position, Miller was the Trade Development Officer at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva, Fiji where she represented the Secretariat at a number of regional and international forums.

She brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and experience in regional policy, diplomatic relations, private sector development and trade facilitation.

Miller said she is proud to accept the official role for PTI New Zealand.

“My connections in the region with the public and private sector, development partners and international agencies will be a valuable resource in this role when projecting the important work of PTI NZ.

“We have a busy year ahead of us. This is a year of resetting, and rethinking. We intend to deliver strong, focussed programmes which reflect the changing way we will do business in 2021 and beyond.

“I am extremely grateful to our host Government for their continued support to PTI NZ.”

Photo file from Stuff.co Caption: Glynis Miller appointed Trade Commissioner of Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand