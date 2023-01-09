 

Pacific Kava expert to work closely with Australia’s stakeholders to improve its market niche

BY: Loop Pacific
12:53, January 9, 2023
62 reads

Kava might be a popular, cultural drink in many Pacific countries, but now the challenge is to get foreign consumers to embrace the product.

As the export market grows, kava consultant Tanuvasa Semy Siakimotu has been helping kava growers around the Pacific to meet Australia’s demands, ABC Pacific reports.

He says part of the work is getting Australians to learn about the cultural complexities of kava, while catering to their tastes.

"For us to grow this market we have to find a way to introduce kava to those consumers,"

"We really want to stay away from this terminology of 'muddy water' ... I'm sure no one likes to drink muddy water."

     

Tags: 
Pacific kava
Market niche
Australia
