Strengthening Pacific Islands Private Sector Export capability

PTI NZ and PHAMA Plus will work together to better understand markets for Pacific products in New Zealand and support producers, exporters, importers and consumers to facilitate trade of agricultural products. PHAMA Plus and PTI NZ are currently working with businesses in the root crop sectors of Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu to identify opportunities.

PTI NZ Trade Commissioner, Glynis Miller, says the arrangement to dedicate attention to strengthening the private sector comes at a time when many island nations are facing hardships from border controls in place due to COVID-19.

“A prosperous Pacific region comes from identifying areas where both Pacific Trade Invest NZ and PHAMA Plus can collaborate in ventures that create sustainable connections in New Zealand for new and existing exporters; provide networks and technical expertise to exporters; facilitate shared understanding between markets; and support exporters, processors/manufacturers and producers to adopt quality and productivity-enhancing innovations for their exports to meet New Zealand market requirements,” Miller said.

PHAMA Plus, supported by the governments of Australia and New Zealand, works to improve economic growth and rural livelihoods for Pacific peoples by increasing horticultural and agricultural exports and market access.

“This collaboration underscores the importance of the private sector in the Pacific and the role of exporters, processors and farming households as drivers of economic growth and recovery. Working with PTI NZ adds value to the work we do in supporting agricultural businesses to gain access into new markets and to maintain and improve existing trade for the benefit of rural livelihoods,” PHAMA Plus Team Leader Andrew Piper said.

Piper says this collaboration stems from a mutual interest to strengthen the private sector across PHAMA Plus countries (Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu) as well as Cook Islands, Kiribati and Niue.

Photo supplied Caption: PHAMA Plus Team Leader Andrew Piper (left) with PTI NZ Trade Commissioner, Glynis Miller