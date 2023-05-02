Toktok Noumea confirms strong demand for Vanuatu

The Vanuatu Tourism Office is pleased to announce the success of TOK TOK Noumea, a premier travel trade event held on April 20, 2023, in Noumea, New Caledonia. The event was attended by 53 travel agents from Noumea, showcasing Vanuatu’s unique tourism offerings and fostering valuable business partnerships.

TOK TOK Noumea provided an excellent platform for travel agents to connect with Vanuatu tourism operators and learn about the diverse range of experiences and attractions that Vanuatu has to offer. The event featured interactive presentations, one-on-one business appointments, and networking opportunities, enabling travel agents to gain firsthand knowledge of Vanuatu’s rich cultural heritage, pristine natural beauty, and warm hospitality.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to TOK TOK Noumea, which was attended by 53 travel agents who showed great interest in sending travellers to Vanuatu,” said Ms. Adela Isscahar Aru of Vanuatu Tourism Office. “The event provided an ideal platform for our tourism operators to showcase their products and establish meaningful business connections with travel agents, ultimately driving more visitors to our beautiful island nation.”

“We also took the opportunity to showcase a variety of Vanuatu Made products, everything from rum to coffee, kava and chocolate. It was exciting to share with the group these new developments in the Vanuatu food scene,” said Ms Aru.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Vanuatu Tourism for organising this event which allowed us to reconnect with our dear Vanuatu industry members. We are very excited to see them back in Noumea! It is a destination we have at heart that our clients love. We were happy to hear about the campaign between the Vanuatu tourism office and Air Vanuatu in May which is going to drive even more demand to the travel agencies” said Sandrine Gerard, Managing Director Unitours.

The delegation also attended the Dumbea city Fair, and spent the weekend sharing information on travelling throughout Vanuatu and inspiring people to visit as soon as possible.

The Vanuatu Tourism Office extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the travel agents who attended TOK TOK Noumea and who contributed to its success for holiday package deals, trade networking and facilitating destination demand.

The VTO also thank those operators who invested their time and participation to make TOKTOK Noumea a great event. It has not been an easy time and we appreciate all commitments to these activities. A special thankyou also goes to the Air Vanuatu who assisted the operators with their travel to New Caledonia for the event.

Vanuatu Tourism Operators who attended included Operators from the Moorings Hotel, The Melanesian, Ramada Resort Port Vila, Chantilly’s on the bay, Breakas Beach Resort, The Santo Travel Centre, Warwick Le Lagon, Poppy’s on the lagoon, Blue Bay resort and Malekula Island Villas. Due to the recent cyclones in March, 2023 several operators had to cancel their participation due to current recovery preparations.

Photo SPTO