Vanuatu’s largest indoor market to open soon

About 200 vendors have already registered to operate from the new market.

Each vendor will pay a daily rent fee of VT500 and will be allowed to sell their produce for 24 hours.

Vanuatu Fresh Produce Market CEO, Livo Mele confirmed that the market house is able to accommodate 300 vendors.

“Vanuatu Fresh Produce Market is a stop shop market and it provides services to all the farmers in Vanuatu to come to Port Vila and sell their produces.”

The indoor market is a diverse market house and will house fresh produces, handicrafts, island dresses, processed products, a butchery and a fish market.

The market is located at Tagabe in the former Leon Hardware Building.