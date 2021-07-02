Vanuatu’s Tahitian lime farmers study about export procedures

The processes are outlined in a new Export Procedures Manual.

This is a first ever drafted document to be used by those involved in facilitating the export of Tahitian Limes especially Department of Biosecurity Vanuatu, DARD, VARTC, Tahitian Lime growers, Tahitian lime exporters and packhouse staff and Transport operators.

There are 11 pathways components of the Vanuatu TL Export Procedure Manual.

The procedures cover grower and orchard registration, hygiene, sanitation, lime harvesting to biosecurity, processing and transportation.

Tahitian lime farmers are informed of their roles starting from their farms to the packhouse.

Vanuatu has been exporting Tahitian limes to overseas markets for the past decade.

Photo supplied Caption: Tahitian Lime farmers with officers from DARD and Biosecurity