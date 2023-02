Boulekone is leaving her post after 12 years of service to the chamber.

VCCI said “She has contributed so much during her time and has always performed her best in representing and advocating for the private sector of Vanuatu. Please join us in wishing her all the best for all her future endeavours.”

She will be serving her last day in the chamber on Wednesday 22 February.

VVCI has advertised for the role of general manager.