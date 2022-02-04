Vanuatu Government Remuneration Tribunal holds planning workshop

According to GRT Director, Jerry Niatu, the principal purpose of the retreat was to review and evaluate the 2021’s activities implementations, and formulate the 2022’s work programmes in line with the SMART goals’ acronym, while reviewing incomplete tasks and rolling-over these activities to 2022.

He added the outcome of the retreat will enable GRT to prepare its 2022 Business Plan, as well as assisting the Ministry to prepare their overall Corporate Plan.

The following vital areas were focused on during the workshop: Strategic activities formulating a logical framework; 2022 Activities Schedule specifying time, responsible person and budget; 2022 Business Plan Template; and GRT’s proposed Structure and Staff performance appraisals.

There were two prominent Government Officials who were invited to speak on the topics of Business Plan, and Structure and Appraisals.

Firstly, Charley Namaka, a Senior Sector Analyst from DSPPAC, addressed business plans, by emphasizing that business plans should be prepared so as to align with the Ministry's Corporate Plans, and the NSDP Plan 2030.

Leong Rantes, PIU Manager from PSC, addressed organisational structure and appraisals, by emphasizing that all staff should be consulted in structural planning, and to ensure that structures are consistent with Business and Corporate Plans if activities are to be monitored and accomplished effectively.

Photo supplied Caption: Officers from the GRT