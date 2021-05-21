Vanuatu Mama’s Handikraft Association turns 1 despite challenges of COVID on businesses

In her speech, Port Vila Deputy Lord Mayor, Jenny Regenvanu praised the women for their commitment to their businesses despite the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic.

“It’s not easy to continue with business as normal, but I applaud and encourage you all to support and work together to build your businesses especially during this crisis,” she said.

Vendors have been selling their 100% Vanuatu-made artefacts and handicrafts in the Handikraft Haos and Mahi Tahi since 2017.

The two buildings were opened as part of the New Zealand-funded Port Vila Seafront upgrade.

Photo source NZ High Commission Caption Port Vila Deputy Mayor Jenny Regenvanu