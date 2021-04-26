Vanuatu public alerted about money laundering scam

Authorities are appealing to anyone who has deposited money into a Ni-van’s account at ANZ Bank, BSP Bank, NBV Bank or Bred bank with promises that they have won a huge money or a parcel which contains valuable items through Facebook messenger, IMO and WhatsApp.

Police said the Money Laundering Unit is dealing with the people who are making deals with foreigners outside of the country to lie and steal money from other Ni-Vanuatu.

"If you had been lied to and have lost some money, come to the Money Laundering office which is at the Vansec House or call 26570 or VIOP – 4089." police said..

Photo file Vanuatu Police