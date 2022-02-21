Vanuatu Skills Partnership extended by another four years

Acting High Commissioner Clemency Oliphant, Director General Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Gregoire Nimbtik and Director General of the Ministry of Education and Training, Bergmann Iati signed an agreement formalizing the extension.

Dr Nimbtik acknowledged skills training as a national priority and cross-sector need central to achieving the goals in the People’s Plan as covered in the National Human Resource Development Plan.

Iati emphasized the Ministry’s support for the Partnership and looked forward to this work continuing.

Acting High Commissioner, Oliphant praised the Partnership’s dynamic local team who empowers business entrepreneurship, facilitate inclusive access to skills across the country, and have played a lead role in Vanuatu’s disaster and humanitarian responses.

Australia has committed further funding of over VT 24,600,000 million for another four years through the Skills Partnership.

Photo supplied Caption: Left to right, Director General of the Ministry of Education and Training, Bergmann Iati, Acting High Commissioner Clemency Oliphant, Director General Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Gregoire Nimbtik signing the extension of partnership.