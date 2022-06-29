Vanuatu Skills Partnership formalises partnership with govt institutions

The collaboration has seen the extraordinary growth of the creative industries sector, including the establishment of the first-ever provincial production and marketing hubs: the Malampa Handicraft Centre, the Torba Handicraft Centre and the Sanma Creative Industries Community Company.

“In our joint agreement, we reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening this critical sector - through skills development, improved market access and intellectual property protection - and look forward to continued inclusive growth that is environmentally sustainable,” VSP said.

This will include the launch of the Tafea handicraft hub in July and ongoing support across all provinces.

The signing ceremony was executed by Fremden Yanhambath, Director, Vanuatu Skills Partnership; Brittien Yosef, Registrar, Vanuatu Intellectual Property Office; and Noel Kalo, Acting Director, Department of Industry; and witnessed by Jimmy Rantes, Acting DG, Ministry of Tourism, Trade, Commerce and Ni-Vanuatu Business along with Stephanie Kimber, First Secretary, Australian High Commission.

Photo supplied Caption: Officials from VSP, Vanuatu Intellectual Property Office; and Department of Industry after the signing ceremony in Port Vila.