Vanuatu women's group worried about potential travel bubble

The president of the City Centre Women in Business said their members were one of the first to come into contact with tourists, which poses a risk for contracting Covid-19.

Marie Rose Marango said the association had over 60 women and they sold their products in the centre of Port Vila, which was popular with visitors.

Marango said there had been no awareness by health authorities regarding future visitors to the country.

"We had to sign one policy that we have to continue washing our hands and all that and keep away distance and the health, they haven't come, but we know the country has advised everyone in Port Vila that we need to continue to washing of hands and keeping distance from each other."

New Caledonian authorities have yet to confirm the tamtam bubble.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption: Waterfront in Port Vila, Vanuatu