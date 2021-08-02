Workshop explores potential for agritourism in Vanuatu

Representatives from the catering, agriculture, tourism sectors and the Government discussed the differences between agritourism, slow food and traditional local cuisine.

The 'Produktif Turism blong yumi' workshop included a session with renowned chefs, Leo Vusilai and Charlie Lengtehi demonstrating slow food using all local produce (kaikai).

Agritourism as the potential for farmers and agribusinesses to educate and promote Vanuatu’s local food, traditional cuisine, culture, handicrafts etc to tourists (both domestic and international) to drive the sale of local goods within the tourism industry”

Acting Director General Jimmy Rantis thanked the Director of Tourism, Jerry Spooner and the National Agritourism Coordinator, Votausi Mackenzie-Reur for driving the initiative.

Photo supplied Caption: Participants at the 'Produktif Turism blong yumi' workshop.