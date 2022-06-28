New fire equipment for Northern Fire service in Luganville

During a recent visit to Luganville, Commissioner of Police, Robsen Iavro, received Personal Protective Equipment GP boots, heavy structural Fire Fighting Uniform and Helmets from the Australian Capital Territory Emergency Service through AFAC Pacific Partnership group.

The partnership has seen Vanuatu Fire Service, NDMO and ProMedical receive training, technical advice, surplus vehicles and equipment.

While the support has been directed mostly to Efate in the past this is the first significant donation to assist the emergency services in Santo.

Before the arrival of the Personal Protective Equipment the ACT Emergency Service Agency had already provided some Standard Operating Procedures for current response scenarios so they can be contextualized for local use and also current training manual and material so our fire men can train strong in the Future.

The Commissioner of Police acknowledged the ACT Fire Brigade across Australia for their generous donation to Vanuatu.

Photo supplied Caption: Firemen with the new Personnel Protective Equipment.