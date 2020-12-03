New roads for Vanuatu’s South Santo

The project design and supervision consultant contract has been finalised and signed by the Korea Consultants International Co Ltd (KCI).

Detail survey, design and procurement of works will start this month and the phase 1 that will last for 12 months before the 2nd phase of the construction supervision that will take 36 months during actual works construction.

In a brief ceremony, the Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities (MIPU), Jay NGWELE countersigned the contract with the presence of the consultant’s representative, Harold Qualao from the Qualao Consulting, and Dung Anh Hoang, project Task Team Leader of the World Bank

The overall cost of the project is estimated at VT 517 Million and it is funded by the World Bank.

Photo Caption: Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Jay Ngwele countersigned the contract with consultant’s representative, Harold Qualao and project team leader of the World Bank