Vanuatu school exams processed through PacSims

The regional database PacSims is designed by the SPC/EQAP.

Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) stated that, the processing was officially done collaboratively by the PEO Education Service, Marcel Yamsiu, Curriculum and Assessment Board member, PEO Curriculum Development Unit (CDU), Madam NiIwo and the PEO Examination and Assessment Unit, Henry Jimmy.

“This is a major achievement made possible through the collaborative work within the two important units, CDU and EAU, under the directorate of the Education Services.

“This year 2021 the EAU has processed over 1,700 candidates in 27 schools around the country”.

The PacSims which is a school information management System was designed by EQAP in Fiji, purposely to process and provide reporting of each schools' overall achievement in terms of individual student's performance.

Vanuatu is the first country in the Pacific to have processed all its examination results through PacSims since the year 2020.

Whilst presenting his remarks during this year’s processing of results, the PEO Examination and Assessment Unit, Mr Jimmy, acknowledged all his senior and Junior staff members including few interns from both units for all the work done and also acknowledged the PEO CDU for their collaboration in reviewing few subjects in ensuring all the Specific Learning Outcomes (SLOs) are measurable for teachers and achievable for students.

Once all results have been entered into the PacSims, the next process is to organize placement for all school children who have sat the national examinations.

“Those who have managed to score well in the examinations will be placed in the schools according to their choices made. Those who have scored below average, are then given the opportunity to continue their education in a TVET vocational training center”.

Photo supplied Caption: Official processing of assessments into the Pacific School Information and Management System.