290 new cases, 8 more deaths reported in 24 hours | Loop Vanuatu

The Government also confirmed 290 new cases for the 24 hours to 8am yesterday.

That compares with 505 cases and seven deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Fiji now has 17,124 active cases. There were 2306 recoveries.

The death toll is at 504, which 502 of these are from the latest outbreak that began in April, 2021.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said of the latest cases, 128 are from the Western Division, 137 from the Central Division and 25 cases are from the Eastern Division.

He said there are 25 new cases on Kadavu in the East.

"This means there are now 257 active cases of Covid-19 in Kadavu. All these individuals have been isolated.

"There have been 2306 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means that there are now 17,124 active cases - 6182 are in the Central Division, 10,680 in the West, five in the Northern Division (Nabouwalu and Macuata) and 257 in the Eastern Division (all on Kadavu).

"The ministry is currently reviewing and reconciling its active case database with recoveries and as a result the recovery numbers to intermittently increase markedly is expected as verifications are made."

There have been 46,936 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Dr Fong said the latest eight deaths were reported for the period 27 August to 1 September.

There are currently 241 Covid-19 patients in hospital - 106 of these are at the Lautoka Hospital, 18 are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 117 are at the CWM, St Giles and Makoi hospitals.

Dr Fong said 15 patients are considered to be in severe condition, while 14 are critical.

As of 31 August, 560,336 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 275,072 getting both jabs.

This means that 95.9 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 47.6 percent are now fully vaccinated in Fiji.