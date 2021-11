The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong said the baby was referred to the Vunidawa Hospital about 50km out of Suva late last month with acute history of cough and fast breathing.

Dr Fong said the baby was then taken to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva where he was tested positive for Covid-19 and died two days after admission.

Fiji’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 695.