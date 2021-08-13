50% of COVID-19 deaths in Fiji recorded at home | Loop Vanuatu

The government said many people dying of COVID-19 had not given healthcare workers a chance to treat them.

Fiji's Health Ministry reported 398 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths for the 24 hours to 8am yesterday.

That compared with 568 cases and 13 deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Health Secretary Doctor James Fong said there were enough ventilators in health facilities across the country to accommodate the COVID-19 patients.

"We got ventilators but unfortunately many people are dying from coronavirus at home or due to late presentations," Fong said.

"Severe coronavirus is a medical emergency and a delay in receiving appropriate medical treatment reduces your chance of recovering from the disease.

"If you have severe symptoms of coronavirus, please visit the nearest healthcare facility to get medical treatment. Call 165 if you are unable to travel to a medical facility."

There have been 345 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 343 of those victims dying during the outbreak that started in April this year.

There have been 38,742 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021 and 38,812 cases recorded in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 14,301 recoveries.

Of the latest cases, Fong said 254 were from the Western Division and 144 from the Central Division.

Fong said of the five deaths, three were reported from the Central Division and two in the Western Division.

"There have been eight more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients. However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors," he said.

Fong said there were 300 patients admitted to the hospital - 62 at Lautoka Hospital, 67 at the FEMAT field hospital and 171 patients at the CWM, St Giles and Makoi hospitals.

He said 41 patients were considered to be in severe condition, and nine in critical condition.

As of 9 August , a total of 513, 535 adults in Fiji had received their first dose of the vaccine and 180,722 had received their second doses.

"This means that 87.5 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 30.8 percent are now fully vaccinated nation-wide," Fong said.

Photo Fiji Sun Caption: A police officer directs traffic outside the Suva Morgue