752 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths recorded in Fiji | Loop Vanuatu

The government also confirmed seven more deaths, taking the toll to 290.

Health secretary Dr James Fong said the patients had died between July 10th and August 5.

All but one of them were not vaccinated.

A 75-year-old man from Tailevu presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress on 5 August. His condition worsened at the medical facility and he died on the same day.

A 53-year-old man from Nausori died at home on 4 August.

A 58-year-old man from Vatuwaqa in Suva died at home on 5 August.

A 52-year-old man from Naitasiri presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress on 5 August. His condition worsened at the medical facility and he died on the same day.

A 48-year-old man from Narere in Nasinu died at home on 5 August.

A 49-year-old woman from Nadi presented to the Nadi Sub-Divisional Hospital with an altered level of consciousness on 4 August. Her family reported that she was the day before. Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died on the same day.

A 78-year-old man from Cunningham presented to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 14 July. His condition worsened at the hospital and he died 14 days later.

Dr Fong out of the new cases, 88 were from the Western Division and 664 cases from the Central Division.

COVID-19 in Fiji

752 new cases

7 deaths reported from 10 July-5 August

268 new recoveries reported since the last update (5 Aug)

23,696 active cases - Central Division: 18,967 active cases; Western Division - 4729

35,570 cases recorded during the outbreak that started in April 2021

35,640 cases in total recorded in in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 11,501 recoveries

7 more deaths of positive patients reported (classified as non-COVID deaths)

290 deaths, 288 of those recorded during the outbreak that started in April this year.

153 positive patients died from the serious medical conditions they had before they contracted the virus.