American Samoa records 5th Covid-19 case at border

KHJ News received confirmation from Director of Health Motusa Tuileama Nua that a traveller yielded a positive result for coronavirus from the tests conducted on the 3rd day after arrival.

The individual was the only person who tested positive among the 262 travellers who were in quarantine.

The individual has been moved to isolation.

The Department of Health has ruled out that the person is a historical case.

As with the first four imported positive coronavirus cases, the person was fully vaccinated and is asymptomatic.

The second Covid test for the travellers will be conducted today.

Photo file Caption: Director of Health Motusa Tuileama Nua