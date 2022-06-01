Another 29 Covid cases in French Polynesia

The number of active cases is now 50, a figure largely unchanged for weeks.

The health authorities say there are no Covid-19 patients left in hospital.

The death toll from the pandemic is 649, with most fatalities registered during last year's outbreak with the Delta variant.

One person died this month.

Vaccinations have continued and more than 81 percent of those 12 years and older have had two jabs.

Travel restrictions have been eased and most pre-pandemic air links have been resumed, with tourism showing a strong rebound.

