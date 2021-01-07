Covid-19 cases in the CNMI rise to 125

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC) said the recent case was identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing upon arrival.

It said the person was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

It also added that it has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight.

Out of the 125 total Covid-19 cases, 99 were identified by travel screening while 26 were local transmissions.

There are currently three persons in isolation.

The CNMI has had no local transmission for the past 139 days.

CHCC, meanwhile, said it will temporarily halt the vaccination of government employees in order for persons who are bed bound/homebound due to health conditions specified by the Office of Aging to get vaccinated.

In addition, CHCC said the second doses for the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered starting this Saturday.

Photo file Hospital in Saipan, CNMI