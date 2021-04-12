Covid-19 cases in PNG more than 8,000

The country’s Covid-19 related death toll remains at 68.

Seven provinces recorded new Covid-19 cases on Friday April 9 including the National Capital District, Simbu, Western, Central, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, and Eastern Highlands.

Meanwhile PNG born rugby champion and UNICEF ambassador Will Genia is urging Papua New Guineans to take Covid-19 seriously and dispel the misinformation and misunderstanding around the vaccine.

Speaking on the Pacific podcast Vosa, Genia said combatting misinformation is key.

Photo file RNZ Pacific