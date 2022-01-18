Covid-19: NSW patients in intensive care passes 200

A total of 203 people are in intensive care units (ICU) around the state, up from 191 the previous day.

It is the first time more than 200 people with Covid have been admitted to intensive care in NSW.

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with the virus rose to 2776 in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday.

There were 17 deaths and 29,504 new infections in the reporting period.

The new positive cases comprised 11,858 rapid antigent tests and 17,646 PCR tests.

The NSW government predicts the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 will begin to plateau this week.

Modelling released by NSW Health earlier this month predicted a peak of 273 ICU patients and 4700 hospitalisations would be reached this week before a sharp decline.

Last week Premier Dominic Perrottet said hospital and ICU admissions were so far "better than the best case scenario".

He was due to provide a Covid-19 update on Monday in which he will announce financial support for major events and festivals adversely impacted by recent restrictions.

In a press release issued on Monday, Perrottet said the "event saver fund" would provide event organisers with "financial security and certainty to plan and deliver their future events in NSW".

"The fund will ensure that organisers aren't left high and dry as we work through this latest phase of the pandemic and sends a strong signal that the government is here to support business," he said in the statement.

The support is designed to allow organisers to claw back "unrecoverable costs" such as payments to suppliers and contractors.