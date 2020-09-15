Covid-19: Victoria reports no deaths, 42 new cases

There are a further 42 infections in the Australian state, which continues to see a gradual downward trend in daily case numbers.

The last day with zero deaths recorded was 13 July.

Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day daily case average is now 52.9, down from 54.4 yesterday.

Regional Victoria's is now 3.6, down from 3.9 yesterday.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said there was a total of 82 cases with an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne, and one in regional Victoria.

In order for metropolitan Melbourne to progress to the next stage of the roadmap, scheduled for 28 September, the 14-day daily average must drop to between 30 and 50.

But even if that caseload is reached early, Professor Brett Sutton said the 28 September date was set in stone.